BASEBALL ROUNDUP

MENDON — The Mendon varsity baseball team earned a 13-2 win over White Pigeon Thursday in five innings.

Mendon’s Gabe Parks was the winning pitcher limiting White Pigeon to just three hits.

Braxton Samson collected two hits for Mendon. Parks, Wyatt Diekman, Wyatt Cool, Noah Slaughter and Grady Garlinger all recorded one hit each.

Kam Garten, Cole Grant and Dominic Solis all had singles for White Pigeon.

