BASEBALL ROUNDUP

STURGIS —The Three Rivers baseball team beat Sturgis 7-2 in the second game on a Wolverine Conference doubleheader Tuesday.

Sturgis won the opener 4-2.

“These were two very good games to watch. Beating our cross county rival Sturgis is always what a Three Rivers team looks forward to during the season. We came back like I knew we could, and put together a great second game,” said Three Rivers coach Kim Losik.

“I was very pleased with the attitude of the players today and the elimination of some of the mistakes we have been making in other games.”

Carson Charvat picked up the win on the mound in game two for Three Rivers, now 7-9 overall and 2-6 in conference games, with a complete game performance.

