BASEBALL ROUNDUP

Edwardsburg seizes two games from TR

EDWARDSBURG — The Three Rivers varsity baseball team lost both games of a Wolverine Conference doubleheader at Edwardsburg Friday.
Kim Losik’s Wildcats lost the opener 3-1 and the nightcap 11-1.
Alex Minger suffered the loss on the mound for Three Rivers in game one. Minger went six innings, allowing two hits, five walks with three strikeouts.
Three Rivers scored its lone run in the first inning.
Sam Hawkins singled and scored on Jalen Heivilin’s double to centerfield.
Please see Monday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.

