BASEBALL ROUNDUP

CENTREVILLE — Centreville remained unbeaten after sweeping BCS League rival Mendon at home Tuesday 8-1 and 2-1.

Andrew Stevens and Chad Spence led Centreville’s assault at the plate in the opening game with one double apiece. Stevens drove in a couple of runs for the Bulldogs. Nick Weber also had three hits for the home team, including a double and he had three RBI.

Seth Chiddister, Collin Kirby, Alex Meyer and Brady Reynolds all blasted base hits and drove in one run each.

On the mound, Chiddister, who is only a freshman, turned in an impressive stint with 12 strikeouts to his credit.

