BASEBALL ROUNDUP

WHITE PIGEON — Mendon’s baseball team defeated host White Pigeon 10-0 Thursday night in a six-inning St. Joseph County Tournament game.

Wyatt Diekman pitched a two hitter and struck out nine in the win for Mendon.

Carter Grant took the loss for White Pigeon allowing nine hits, three walks with four strikeouts.

Cole Decker tripled for Mendon. Diekman belted three doubles to help his own cause. Mikki Feister, Corbin Weinberg and Wyatt Cool all added doubles for the Hornets.

Grant and teammate Kamren Garten both had hits for White Pigeon.

Falcons split with Chargers

UNION CITY — Constantine’s baseball team split a pair of non-league games Thursday at Union City.

Jerry Burgess’ Falcons won the opener 10-7 before dropping the nightcap 11-0.

Jacob Derda picked up the win on the mound in game one for Constantine allowing three hits, three walks with four strikeouts. Nolan Malcom earned a save for the Falcons.

Trevor Tice, Kolin Jones and Andrew Carper all had doubles for Constantine. Mitchell Bowdish had two hits for Constantine. Tice added a single. Hunter Lindbert and Nate Scott each added two base hits and Karter Heslett had a single.

Scott took the loss in game two for the Falcons allowing two hits, one walk with one strikeout.

Bowdish, Jones and Heslett all added singles for Constantine.

