BASEBALL ROUNDUP

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity baseball team dropped two games at home Thursday with Marshall 8-6 and 10-0.

Gavin Charvat started and took the loss in game one for Three Rivers allowing three hits, two walks with two strikeouts. Zach Meyer relieved him and gave up 10 hits, one walk and had two strikeouts. Mitchell Coney finished the game allowing one hit with one strikeout.

Meyer belted a homerun and a single for Three Rivers and had three RBI and scored once. Zach Ludwick and Ashley Manansala each added a base hit for the ‘Cats.

Jalen Heivilin started and took the loss in game two for Three Rivers allowing five hits with two strikeouts in three innings of work. Dawson Skrzypek and Richard Scare both pitched in relief for the ‘Cats.

Ty Hackenburg, Scare and Ludwick all collected singles for Three Rivers.

Please see Thursday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.