BASEBALL ROUNDUP

MARSHALL — The Three Rivers varsity baseball team split a non-conference doubleheader Tuesday at Marshall.

Kim Losik’s Wildcats, now 17-13 overall, lost a 1-0 thriller to the Redhawks in the opener before earning a 4-2 win in eight innings over its hosts in the nightcap.

In the opener, Marshall scored the game’s only run in the bottom half of the sixth on a Three Rivers error.

The game was a pitcher’s duel and a game that only took one hour and five minutes to complete.

Three Rivers had its opportunities to score though, as it stranded runners at second and third in the fourth and fifth innings.

“We couldn’t get the necessary hit when we needed it,” Losik said.

Carson Charvat suffered the loss on the mound for Three Rivers. Charvat gave up the one run on three hits and struck out three.

“Carson threw a great game today and unfortunately our bats went silent. Unfortunately the one error caused us to lose the game,” Losik added.

J.T. Hack had a double for Three Rivers. Alex Minger, Carson Charvat and Sam Hawkins all added a single for the ‘Cats.

In the nightcap, Three Rivers scored single runs in the first and fourth and tallied its other two runs during the eighth.

Marshall scored single runs in the third and fourth.

Hawkins doubled to lead off the first and scored on a single by Minger.

Carson Charvat’s home run over the left-field fence accounted for the ‘Cats scoring in the fourth. It was his second home run of the season.

In Three Rivers’ half of the eighth, Hawkins singled, went to second on Jalen Heivilin’s groundup. Hawkins scored on Zach Ludwick’s double to left field. Ludwick advanced to third on an error by the leftfielder. Carson Charvat’s sacrifice fly to left field scored Ludwick.

Ryan Levandoski went the distance in the win giving up one earned run, three hits, and two walks with six strikeouts.

Carson Charvat had a single to go with the home run. Hawkins added two singles, while Heivilin, Minger and Ludwick all had base hits.

“These were two well-played games in some very wet conditions throughout both games. I was pleased once again with our pitching and the key hits in the second game. Carson and Zach delivered two very key hits to insure our win,” Losik said.

Three Rivers faces Colon on Saturday at Glen Oaks at 9 a.m. in the county tournament.

Chiefs fall twice to Cassopolis

CASSOPOLIS — White Pigeon’s baseball team dropped two games at Cassopolis Tuesday 16-1 and 9-0.

The Chiefs were no hit in the first game.

Kam Garten took the loss for White Pigeon.

Mason Aumack had a double in the second game for the Chiefs. Cole Grant and Dominic Solis both added a single.

Carter Grant took the loss for the Chiefs.