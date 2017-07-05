BASEBALL ROUNDUP

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity baseball team split a Wolverine Conference doubleheader at home Friday with Paw Paw played under the lights.

Kim Losik’s Wildcats won the opener 6-1 and lost the nightcap 4-3 in 10 innings.

Alex Minger picked up the win for Three Rivers, now 14-11 overall and 7-7 in the league, in the opener.

Minger pitched a complete game allowing one hit, two walks with six strikeouts.

Justin Ochsenrider had a single and double for Three Rivers. Minger added a double, while Heivilin, Carson Charvat, Gavin Charvat, Bryce Morlan, J.T. Hack and Zack Ludwig all added one base hit for the ‘Cats.

Three Rivers took a 1-0 lead after the second inning. Ochsenrider doubled and scored on Carson Charvat’s single.

Paw Paw tallied its only run in the fourth to tie the game.

Three Rivers scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Zac Meyer and Gavin Charvat scored on Hack’s single. Jalen Heivilin’s single drove in Hack for another run. Zack Ludwig and Sam Hawkins both scored on a double by Minger.

“This game was about great defense and a great pitching performance by Alex. He had total command of the game. Our bats came to life after the fifth inning and six. It was all about execution with bunts and hit placement. It was a great overall effort by our team to win this game,” Losik said.

Zach Ludwick suffered the loss on the mound for Three Rivers in game two in relief of Carson Charvat. Ludwick pitched 4 2/3 innings giving up two hits, one walk with three strikeouts. Charvat started the game and worked the first 5 1/3 innings giving up eight hits, two walks with two strikeouts.

Minger and Ochsenrider both doubled, while Hawkins, Meyer and Hack all had a single.

Three Rivers tallied a single run in the third. Hack scored on a fielder’s choice by Hawkins.

The ‘Cats added a single run in the sixth. Hawkins led off with a single to right field and scored on Heivilin’s sacrifice fly.

The ‘Cats final run came in the seventh. Meyer belted a single and scored on on Austin Krawczak’s sacrifice fly to centerfield.

“Once again we got great pitching with Carson and Zach having great control, however, our bats became silent in game two,” Losik said.

“This is the second time we’ve gone 10 innings and come up short due to the lack of offense when we needed it. Zach came in and gave us a very strong pitching performance, however, our bats just went silent in the late innings.”

Bulldogs sweep Panthers

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s baseball team earned two non-league wins at home Saturday over Parchment 11-1 and 4-3.

Freshman Seth Chiddister recorded the win in game one for the Bulldogs, allowing one hit with one strikeout. Hunter Hutchinson and Chad Spence both pitched in relief.

Spence helped his own cause with a double and two RBI. Chandler Hostetler, Collin Kirby and Chiddister all had RBI singles. Antonio Duran, Spence and Brady Reynolds all added singles. Tyler Carpenter, Gascho and Andrew Stevens all had RBIs.

In game two, Stevens, Gascho, Chiddister and Alex Meyer all combined to limit Parchment to two hits. Meyer was credited with the win.

Collecting doubles for the Bulldogs were Reynolds, Stevens and Chiddister. Stevens also drove in two runs. Carpenter had a run-scoring single. Hostetler, Kirby and Gascho all added one base hit.