BASEBALL ROUNDUP

SOUTH HAVEN —The Three Rivers varsity baseball team split a Wolverine Conference doubleheader at South Haven Monday losing the opener 4-3 and winning the nightcap 7-6.

In game one, Three Rivers scored two runs in the third inning and a single run during the fifth.

South Haven scored all four of its runs in the sixth.

Alex Minger started on the mound for Three Rivers and suffered the loss allowing seven hits, four runs, and two walks with six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Ty Hackenberg got the final out for the Wildcats.

At the plate, Sam Hawkins went 3-for-3 for Three Rivers, now 6-6 overall and 1-3 in the conference.

