BASEBALL ROUNDUP

BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Three Rivers varsity baseball team split its games in Saturday’s Berrien Springs Round Robin Tournament.

Kim Losik’s Wildcats, now 5-5 overall, defeated Grand Rapids Calvin Christian in their first game 9-2, before dropping a 10-4 decision to the host school.

Against Calvin Christian, Three Rivers took advantage of five errors by its opponent and collected 10 hits at the plate.

Justin Ochsenrider collected three base hits for the Wildcats. Jalen Heivilin and Alex Minger both added two hits apiece, while Bryce Morlan, Zack Ludwig and Gavin Charvat all had one single each.

Carson Charvat was the winning pitcher for Three Rivers; Charvat worked five innings giving up three hits, one-earned run with two strikeouts.

