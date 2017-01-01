BASEBALL ROUNDUP

COLON — Centreville’s baseball team ushered in the 2017 season with a convincing 14-4 win on the road at Colon Wednesday.

Mike Webster’s Bulldogs struck three times in their first at bat. Centreville added a single mark in the second, three during the third and its final seven runs in the seventh.

Colon tallied all four of its runs during the fourth frame.

Alex Meyer recorded the victory on the mound for Centreville. Meyer struck out six in 4 2/3 innings of work. Andrew Stevens spun the last 2 1/3 innings and posted three strikeouts.

Nick Weber collected two singles, one RBI and scored three times for Centreville. Hunter Heffner added a single and three RBI. Brady Reynolds doubled. Meyer, Stevens and Tyler Carpenter all had run-scoring singles.

Colon’s hit parade was led by Andrew Smolarz with a double and two RBI. Chase Tomlinson cranked out an RBI single. Daniel Alva singled and Phillip Alva added one RBI for the Magi.

Please see Thursday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.