Barrett’s hat trick helps Lady Cats dominate in win over Delton-Kellogg

THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers varsity girls soccer team made its season debut and came away with an impressive 6-1 non-conference win at home over Delton-Kellogg Wednesday night.

The Lady Cats, now 1-0, were led by senior midfielder/forward Kelsey Barrett who recorded a hat trick for Three Rivers.

Barrett found the back of the net three times on the night, scoring in the 29th minute and 37th minute of the first half to help build the Lady Cats a 3-1 halftime advantage.

Also scoring for Three Rivers in the opening 40 minutes in the 16th minute was Abigail Stephens.

Sophomore Alivia Knapp found the net twice (59:00 and 75:00) for Three Rivers in the second half and Barrett (63:00) added her third goal to cap the Lady Cats’ scoring.

Barrett also had two assists on the night.