Barnes’ no-hitter caps off Lady Cats’ sweep

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Lady Cats softball team was glad to get back onto the diamond to play a game Friday.

It took a few innings to shake off the rust, but once Kendra Kutz’s ballclub found its groove at the plate and on the field there was no stopping Three Rivers.

Playing its first game in a week because of the inclement weather, Three Rivers struggled both offensively and defensively in the opener, but put everything together to rout visiting Paw Paw in the nightcap and earn a Wolverine Conference doubleheader sweep Friday 11-5 and 15-0.