The Three Rivers varsity boys’ and girls’ basketball teams both won Class B district championships in the 2016-17 season. Both teams lost in the regional semifinals. Seated in front are Izzy Taylor, Hadley Miller, Cara Smith, Libby Judsen, Morgan Schneider, varsity girls’ coach Jason Bingaman, varsity boys’ coach Brian Burg, Rhyeli Krause, Arionne Fowlkes, Diamond Carter, Althea Kiser and Tessa Hawkins; back row, boys’ varsity student assistant Tyson New, Esden Stafne, Gavin Charvat, Zavier Barth, Jalen Heivilin, Michael Coffey, Eric Johnson, Max Chapman, Carson Charvat, Tirrell Hausmanis, Austin Wright, Ashley Manansala, Sam Hawkins and Jensin Blyly.