CENTREVILLE— Glen Oaks Community College announces the promotion of Morgan Balcom to head women’s basketball coach.

Balcom takes the reigns as the new head women’s basketball coach after Michael Mosley stepped down from the position in early February. Balcom has fielded the head coaching responsibilities in an interim role since that time, and has held the ship steady during a trying time.

“Morgan has done an exceptional job since being put in a tough position in February. She has a wealth of knowledge being from the area, playing at Glen Oaks and transferring onto a four-year institution. Her passion and energy are contagious, and our athletes really respond to that. She will continue to do great things for us,” GOCC Athletic Director Courtney Ivan said.

Balcom hails from Constantine, where she was a standout multi-sport athlete. She continued onto Glen Oaks while playing basketball and softball for the Vikings, then headed to Iowa Wesleyan, competing in basketball for a year, then finishing her bachelor degree in Elementary Education at Calumet College of St. Joseph, where she played soccer for two years.

Please see Saturday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.

