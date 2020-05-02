Balanced scoring leads GOCC men to home win over Lake Michigan

Published on Feb. 5, 2020

CENTREVILLE — Five players scored in double figures as Glen Oaks Community College snapped a four-game losing streak with a 115-99 Western Conference win at home on Ken Schuler Court over Lake Michigan College.

The win improves Glen Oaks to 12-10 overall and 4-7 in the league. Lake Michigan falls to 1-21 overall and 0-11 in the conference.

Whitney Harris had 29 points and six rebounds for Glen Oaks. Jesse Sawyer added 24 points and eight rebounds. JoMel Boyd finished with 23 points and 15 boards. Caleb Redman chipped in with 16 points and Davon Bradley ended up with 13 points, eight assists and five steals.

Glen Oaks, which never trailed in the contest, built a 53-37 halftime lead.

The Vikings built a lead as big as 20 points before the Redhawks would cut their deficit to 11. Glen Oaks held on though for the win.

“We got back to playing good team basketball tonight,” said Glen Oaks head men’s coach David Victor.

“We moved the ball, we were talking on defense and we did a really good job on the glass. Those are all things we've emphasized during our recent struggles, and it was good to see us get rewarded for our efforts.”

Glen Oaks visits Kellogg Community College at 3 p.m. Saturday.