Balanced effort carries Lady Cats to 69-44 win in Paw Paw

PAW PAW — A balanced effort by the Three Rivers girls’ basketball team carried the Lady Cats to an easy 69-44 win at Paw Paw Tuesday.

The non-divisional Wolverine Conference win pushes Three Rivers’ overall record to 9-4 on the season.

Three Rivers jumped out to a 15-7 advantage after the opening eight minutes. The Lady Cats entered halftime with a 32-18 advantage and took a 50-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

Three Rivers outrebounded Paw Paw 47-28.

Hadley Miller led Three Rivers with 25 points, six rebounds, three assists and six steals. Kali Heivilin added 15 points, 15 boards, three assists and four steals.