Balance lands Lady Bulldogs win No. 7

NEW BUFFALO — Centreville continued its unselfish play and posted its seventh straight girls’ basketball win over host New Buffalo Thursday 66-25.

Jill Peterson’s Lady Bulldogs improve to 7-1 overall and are now 4-0 in the BCS League.

Centreville outrebounded New Buffalo 45-25.

Balance was again a key asset in Centreville’s latest triumph. The Lady Bulldogs totaled 20 assists as a team.

Freshman center Joanna Larsen paced Centreville in the scoring column with 13 points to go along with four assists. Carlee Odom added 11 points and Brittany Morris scored 10. Andrea Bell and Carly Todd finished with seven points apiece for the Lady Bulldogs. Kayla Gest, Hannah Rice and Samara Schlabach all finished with six points each.

Skyler DeMeyer added two points, 12 assists and four steals for Centreville. Schlabach also had nine rebounds and two blocks.

“On Wednesday we had our best practice of the season and we carried over the energy into today’s game,” Peterson said. “We had several girls excel in what they do best and collectively we played very well tonight.

“We controlled the tempo of the game and hustled all over the court. I’m proud of the girls for the progress we’re making each day whether it’s a game or practice.”

