Christian Howard (20) of Glen Oaks Community College dives back safely into first base on a pick-off attempt by Kalamazoo Valley Community College in game two of Saturday’s home doubleheader. Glen Oaks lost both of Saturday’s games at home with KVCC, 14-1 and 11-0. The Vikings completed their season by splitting a doubleheader at KVCC on Sunday, winning the opener 4-3 and losing the nightcap 12-3. Glen Oaks finished the season with a 6-18 record in the Western Conference and 13-24 overall.