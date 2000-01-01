Bachinski resigns as head wrestling coach

THREE RIVERS — Pete Bachinski, one of the most visible faces in Wolverine Conference wrestling, has stepped down as head coach at Three Rivers.

Bachinski recently submitted his official resignation to Three Rivers Athletic Director Andy Mains following the conclusion of the 2016-17 season.

Bachinski, who guided Three Rivers’ program the last 17 years as head coach, made a tough decision to step down after pursuing advancement opportunities with his job with Aquatic in Three Rivers.

“I have been given the chance to move up with the company (where) I work. That advancement requires me to travel and be on the road a lot. It was going to limit the time I was going to be able to be at a match or a practice,” Bachinski said.

By no means was it an easy decision for Bachinski, a former standout prep wrestler himself at Three Rivers in the early 1990s.

“I’ve been coaching since 1995 and I love wrestling and all the kids I have worked with over the years. It’s time for someone else to take over the program and see what they can do with it,” Bachinski said.

“There are other coaches in the program who are qualified, who want to keep building the program. I know it will be in good hands, and hopefully the next person can take the program and make it even better than it is now.”

Mains confirmed Monday that interviews for prospective candidates to fill the position would begin next week.

Bachinski began his coaching career in Three Rivers at the middle school level in 1995. He became junior varsity coach in 1996 and was promoted to head varsity coach beginning with the 2000-01 season.

Under Bachinski’s guidance, Three Rivers won eight district championships, including four-in-a-row, one regional crown (2001) and one team state appearance (2001).

Bachinski was voted regional coach of the year in 2001, after Three Rivers qualified for the state quarterfinals where it lost to Montrose.

