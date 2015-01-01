Aspirations high as Bulldogs return 11 letterwinners

CENTREVILLE — Expectations remain high in the Centreville baseball program.

Mike Webster returns 11 letterwinners off a team that finished 28-4 overall, including a 12-0 record for first place in the BCS League.

Centreville earned its second consecutive Final Four appearance in Division 4 after capturing district and regional championships and winning a thrilling 4-3 nine-inning quarterfinal game over Concord. The Bulldogs, state runner-up in 2015 with a 29-2 record, dropped a 5-1 decision in the 2016 semifinals to eventual state champion Sterling Heights Parkway Christian.

Webster graduated three key players from that team in pitcher Michael Kool (Calvin College), catcher Nick Kelley (Kalamazoo College) and first baseman Jalen Brown (Trine University).

