Area teams fare well in Centreville Cross County Invitational

CENTREVILLE — The Three Rivers boys’ and girls’ cross country teams competed in Saturday’s Centreville Invitational.

Three Rivers competed in the junior-senior boys’ race where they finished third with 40 points.

Three Rivers had five boys’ runners in the junior-senior race. Cole Appoloni led the Wildcats with a sixth-place time of 18:44.

Also getting involved in the ‘Cats scoring were Logan Borst (10th, 19:34), Colby Hasse (11th, 1942), Richard Scare (13th, 20:12) and Donald Munro (15th, 20:45).

The Wildcats’ Nathan Ritchie finished sixth in a time of 20:50 in the freshman-sophomore race.

Three Rivers earned second in the girls’ AB girls race with a score of 31 points.

Natalie Kelley took third for the Lady Wildcats in 22:12 followed by Karlie Burks (6th, 22:49), Madison Bowers (7th, 22:52), Kiara Kamptner (15th, 25:40), Kerrigan Borst (19th, 26:55), Mikayla Copley (20th, 27:17) and Chloe Hewitt (24th, 28:29).

Three Rivers scored 20 points and finished second in the AB junior-senior race.

Carissa Kelley led Three Rivers with a time of 21:28 for third. Samantha Mohney earned fourth in 23:00 followed by Stephaie McLochlin (6th, 23:15), Gracie Bowers (8th, 24:22), Janetta Kiser ((10th, 25:54), Alexandria Deel (11th, 26:12) and Nicole Ambs (14th, 28:55).

Constantine won the boys’ CD juniort-senior race with 24 points. The Falcons were led by Quinten Prieur who won the race in a time of 17:16.

Also scoring for the Falons were Sam Warren (4th, 18:03), Jack Jones (8th, 18:53), Joe Shoup (11th, 19;22) and Ryan Sailor (14th, 19:54).

Mendon took second with 45 points.

Keaton Crotser led the Hornets with a sixth place time of 18:21. Other Mendon runners who scored were Connor Henckel (7th, 18:42), Wyatt Cupp (13th, 19:44) and Lukas Crotser (19th, 20:24).

Centreville’s claimed fifth with 69 points.

Justus Chupp led all Bulldog finishers with a second-place time of 17:27. Also competing for the Bulldogs were Ross Hunter (18th, 20:23), Chad Spence (23rd, 21:04), Jacob Miller (26th, 22:07) and Tyler Overholt (29th, 23:46) concluded the top five for Centreville.

In the CD freshman-sophomore boys’ race, Mendon scored 30 points for second, followed by Constantine in third with 41, and Centreville was sixth with 85.

Leading Mendon’s effort was Dakota Ames with a fourth-place time of 18:48.

Constantine’s top runner was Logan Hofmeister (2nd, 18:40) and Centreville’s top finisher was Andrew Copsey (18th, 20:36).

All area teams had entries in the girls CD junior-senior race but none them had enough to post a team score.

Centreville’s top runner was Morgan Walton in 24:37 for eighth place.

Megan Herlein led Constantine with her 16th place time of 26:45.

Makenzie Oatley of Mendon logged a time of 26:57 for 18th place.

Centreville won the girls CD freshman-sophomore race with 26 points.

Leading the Lady Bulldogs’ effort was Gabriella Schlabach with first-place time of 21:03.

Constantine took fourth with 53 points led by Grace Hofmeister who was eighth in 23:03.