Area grapplers faring well at state finals

DETROIT — The Michigan High School Athletic Association Individual State wrestling finals got off to both a successful and rocky start for area participants Friday at Ford Field.

In the Division 2 meet, Three Rivers seniors Chris Morrill at 135 pounds and Tyler Moore (215) both pinned their opening-round foes.

Morrill pinned senior Cameron Arold of New Boston Huron in 0:51 in the opening round.

Morrill lost his quarterfinals’ match against Hunter Larson of Escanaba 4-2 He was scheduled to face Chad Haynes of Eaton Rapids in the second consolation round Friday night.

Moore needed just 0:45 to record a fall on St. John’s Tyler Secord in his first match.

In his quarterfinals’ match, Moore pinned Lucas Brewer of New Boston Huron in 0:36. Moore was scheduled to face Joel Radvansky from Warren Woods Tower in the semifinals in his last match Friday.



