Area Girls Basketball Roundup

Published on Feb. 5 2020

CONSTANTINE — As her girls’ basketball team gets closer to the postseason, Constantine coach Rachel Schlosser hopes single-digit point totals for her Lady Falcons become obsolete.

Constantine’s lack of inconsistency at the offensive end hindered the Lady Falcons yet again in a 43-35 non-conference loss at home to Vicksburg Tuesday.

“We struggled to hit shots tonight and our free-throw percentage was disappointing as well,” said Schlosser.

“We can’t have six or seven-point quarters against teams that we play and expect a good outcome. I was pleased with our defensive discipline. That area has improved; but we have to hit shots and capitalize on opportunities.”

Hannah Outlaw led Constantine in scoring with 15 points. Haylie Wilson and Regan Witacker added six points apiece for the Lady Falcons and Charlee Balcom finished with four.

Centreville 44, Cassopolis 12

CASSOPOLIS — Centreville continues to cruise through the Southwest 10 Conference schedule following the Lady Bulldogs’ easy 44-12 win at Cassopolis Tuesday.

The win improves Centreville, ranked fifth in the latest Michigan Associated Press Division 3 state rankings, to 13-0 overall and 10-0 in the league.

Centreville led Cassopolis 22-6 after the first half. The Lady Bulldogs continued its stingy defensive showing in the final half by holding its hosts to just six points.

Senior All-State candidate Joanna Larsen paced Centreville with 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Paige Walton scored eight points for the Lady Bulldogs, while Isabel Stauffer added six.

Olivia Deeds had three assists for Centreville and Hannah Hartong was credited with three steals.

“Before the season starts each year, we talk about clicking at the right time and peaking at the end of the season during the tournament,” said Centreville head coach Jill Peterson.

“We are still working on getting all of our clicks to happen in sync, but fortunately we still have time to continue to figure it out. I’m proud of the girls tonight and I am excited for the night that everything works together for our squad.”

White Pigeon 49, Bangor 26

BANGOR — White Pigeon’s Claycee West was a difficult matchup for host Bangor Tuesday.

West, the Lady Chiefs’ senior four-year standout, poured in 23 points, had three assists, five steals and five rebounds in White Pigeon’s 49-26 win at Bangor.

West also made a three-quarters length of the court shot at the end of the first half that gave her team a 24-8 lead at halftime.

Sophomore Lauren Dressler added eight points and four steals for the Lady Chiefs. Reyna Fielis had five points and four boards. Ashley Delarye chippedin four rebounds and Rainie Atherton had three assists.

Schoolcraft 69, Battle Creek Calhoun Christian 47

BATTLE CREEK — Schoolcraft’s girls basketball team posted its 12 consecutive win with a 69-47 triumph over Battle Creek Calhoun Christian Tuesday on the road.

The Lady Eagles, now 12-1 overall, have won every game since dropping its season opener to Division 2 sixth-ranked Edwardsburg back in December.

Schoolcraft led Calhoun Christian 24-15 after one period, 36-28 at halftme and 54-38 entering the final stanza.

Mackenzie Miller led the way for Schoolcraft with 19 points. Allie Walther posted 15, Anna Schuppel 10, Gabi Saxman nine, Adrienne Rosey six and Kayla Onken had five.

Calhoun Christian falls to 8-5 with the loss.

Marcellus 48, Mendon 40

MARCELLUS — Don Price has been waiting all season for his Marcellus girls’ basketball team to put everything together.

Price finally got the kind of production Tuesday out of his Lady Cats he has been looking for in a 48-40 win over visiting Mendon.

“We finally were able to hit on all cylinders tonight offensively. We shot 43 percent from the floor and 12-of-15 from the free-throw line. We had three seniors tonight step up big time for us,” Price said.

“Savannah Lowery finally got untracked on the offensive end for us. Mendon made a run at us early in the third but we kept our composure and kept the lead. We’ve been waiting for this type of total performance all year long, I’m very happy with our performance tonight.”

Marcellus was led in scoring by Lowery with 15 points. Rhylee Welburn added 12, Alexis Tibbs nine and Emma Holmes five for the Lady Wildcats.

Tibbs also had four rebounds for Marcellus, while Holmes added four assists and three steals.

Payton Griffith scored 16 points for Mendon. Taylor Heitkamp added 10, Alexis Ames seven ad McKenna Cupp five for the Lady Hornets, who were down 29-18 at halftme and 38-29 after three periods.

Heitkamp posted eight rebounds, Ames six, Griffith five and Alivia Stuart four.

Griffith also had five steals, one assist and one blocked shot.

Heitkamp also posted four assists and five blocks and Ryley Mullin had three assists.

·