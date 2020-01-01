Area Boys Basketball Roundup

Published on Feb. 5, 2020

CENTREVILLE — A huge offensive performance in the second half by Dustin Schwenk helped lift Centreville to a come-from-behind 51-48 Southwest 10 Conference boys’ basketball win over Cassopolis Tuesday.

Schwenk scored 19 of his game-high 24 points during the second half, including 17 during a pivotal third quarter.

Centreville trailed Cassopolis 11-4 after one period and 20-10 at halftime. But the Bulldogs would outscore the Rangers 24-19 during the third quarter to close the deficit to five, 39-34, entering the fourth quarter. Centreville went on to outscore Cassopolis 17-9 in the final eight minutes to secure the close win.

Schwenk finished the night with eight field goals, including a trio of three pointers, and made 5-of-6 free-throw attempts.

Senior Derek Gleaton added eight points for Centreville, while Tyler Swanwick and Mason Lemings contributed five points apiece,

Darrion Gatson scored 15 points for Cassopolis and Jerry Johnson added nine for the Rangers.

Vicksburg 51, Constantine 35

CONSTANTINE — Vicksburg held host Constantine to single-digit scoring in the final three periods for a 51-35 non-league win Tuesday.

Constantine trailed Vicksburg by just one, 18-17 at the end of one period. But the Bulldogs would outscore the Falcons 33-18 in the final three periods.

Hunter Bacheller scored 12 points for Constantine. Caleb Wisel added 10 points and Trey Salisbury chipped in nine for the Falcons.

Davonte Conley had four assists and Logyn Miller three for Constantine.

Marcellus 82, Mendon 46

MARCELLUS — Marcellus kept a tight grip on first place in the league with its convincing 82-46 win at home over Mendon.

Marcellus jumped out to a 24-8 lead after one period and extended its margin to 48-21 at halftime. The Wildcats entered the fourth period with a commanding 66-38 advantage.

Marcellus finished the night shooting 31-of-57 (54.4 percent) from the floor, including 13-of-26 (50 percent) from behind the three-point arc. The Wildcats made 7-of-8 free-throw attempts (87.5 percent).

Leading the Wildcats in the scoring column were senior Kaeler Stafne with a game-high 29 points on 13-of-16 (81.3 percent) shooting from the floor. Gavin Etter added 24 points, while Drake Surach had seven and Seth Lansdale and Carson Sumners added six apiece.

Stafne had 11 rebounds and Brady Ferguson four.

Etter had six assists and Surach four.

Stafne added four steals.

Mendon got 11 points from Isaac Conklin to go with one steal. Dakota Ames contributed nine points, three rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals. Caiden Adams had six points, three rebounds, one assist and three steals for the Hornets. Carson Cupp added six points and Dahntae Bailey finished with five points, three boards and five assists.

White Pigeon 73, Bangor 32

WHITE PIGEON — Daniel Jackson poured in 24 points and two other teammates were in double-digit scoring to help White Pigeon to a convincing 73-32 win at home over Bangor.

Jackson dedicated his performance to NBA Legend Kobe Bryant, who died in helicopter crash last week in California.

Stone Kemp added 15 points for the Chiefs, while Lee Murphy chipped in 10 and Chris Jackson scored eight. Dylan Carper added six for the winners, who led its guests 34-17 at halftime.

Schoolcraft 48, Edwardsburg 36

SCHOOLCRAFT — Schoolcraft improved its record to 14-0 this season with a 48-36 win at home over Edwardsburg.

Bryce VanderWiere scored 18 points for the Eagles, Tyler DeGroote added 11 and Kobe Clark and Ty Ryske chipped in seven each and Trevor DeGroote scored four.

Colon 58, Burr Oak 38

COLON — Colon’s 19-2 run in the second quarter helped propel the Magi to an eventual 58-38 win over Burr Oak.

The two teams were tied at 9-9 after one period. Colon’s second-quarter explosion put the Magi comfortably in front at halftime 28-11.

Johnathon West had 11 points and four steals for the Magi. Simon Vinson added 11 points and eight rebounds. Philip Alva contributed eight points, four boards and three assists. Ian Eells had six points and four rebounds, Mason Paliga contributed four rebounds and Lawayne Wickey produced four rebounds and four steals for Colon.

Armondo Beverly scored 17 points for Burr Oak.

Clinton Christian, Ind. 86, Howardsville Christian 51

HOWARDSVILLE — Clinton Christian, Ind. earned a big 86-51 win over Howardsville Christian School Tuesday in a non-league game.

Clinton Christian jumped out to a 31-5 advantage after one period. Howardsville was outscored 55-46 in the final three periods by Clinton Christian.

“Clinton played at a different level of basketball. They are very experienced, athletic and well coached. This will definitely be a good challenge for our players both individually and as a team,” said Howardsville Christian coach Justin Jergens.