AOMCI holds super meet at Constantine American Legion Post 223

The Great Lakes Chapter of the Antique Outboard Motor Club, Inc. (AOMCI) in conjunction with Michigan Outboard Boating (MOB) held a Super Meet on July 12-14 at Constantine American Legion Post 223.

It was the 23rd anniversary of the meet. The local chapter of AOMCI covers Indiana, western Ohio, and parts of western Michigan.

A round-robin time slot was offered for multiple runs of boats. Categories included Putt-Putt Boats, which are any boat with a motor with less than 10-rated horsepower including rowboats. Loud Boats which are any outboard with open exhaust, open-tuned exhaust and Mark 20H conversion (A.K.A. “toilet bowl” or “howler” exhaust, fast boats, outboards with expansion chamber exhaust and any outboard powered boat capable of 60 mph or higher speeds.

Also competing were Quicksilver Antique Racers any Mercury, Martin, Chris Craft, Champion, etc. boats than run less than 60 mph.

The final two categories consisted of Performance Pleasure which are larger boats with engines 50 horsepower and above and Open Class. Open class consists of all over antique and classic outboard motors with underwater exhaust or mufflers.

Special events included: rowboat water polo, rowboat tug of war, and an “anti-race” to see who could complete the course in the longest time without stalling out. A Constantine Cup was awarded for two horsepower engines, for a test of speed, idling, starting and even-rowing. At 10 a.m. on Sunday a special river cruise was offered for all boats.