CONSTANTINE — Anglemyer’s Tae Kwon Do Academy from Constantine won its fourth straight innerclub North American Tae Kwon Do Association Tournament title on Saturday, Nov. 2 in Elkhart, Ind.

The annual competition, which was held at Northside Baptist Church, consisted of competition in forms, point sparring and weapons for Brown Belt classification and up.

“What an honor coming from a small town like Constantine. We are so proud to be able to keep the traveling trophy in our town and able to defend our title year after year,” said co-owner and master instructor Cindy Anglemyer.

Also competing in the tournament were Sturgis Tae Kwon Do and Elkhart Tae Kwon Do.

Constantine took a total of 32 students to the competition, including some as young as four years old. Ten of the club’s participants are with a partnership with Three Rivers Home School which Anglemyer teaches each Wednesday at Barrows School in Three Rivers.

The NATKDA gave a special plaque to Anglemyer’s for being studio owners since 1986.

Samantha Chaplin, 18, has trained at Anglemyer’s since she was six years old and received the Studio’s Black Belt of the year award. Brock Michalek won the overall division of Black Belt Grand Champion. Aaron Jaime was Student of the Year, while Shyloh Edwards, Dustin Edwards, Kaitlin Edwards, Macey Gableman and Josie Binkley all received awards for Outstanding contribution.

Constantine received a total of 28 first-place finishes, 36 second-place finishes and three third-place finishes. The academy also received a plaque for taking the most students. Elkhart had 28 and Sturgis six.

In the Black Belt Division, Brock Michalek and Chaplin both finished first in sparring and second in forms. Kris Alwine finished second in forms, sparring and weapons.