Anglemyer’s Tae Kwon Do Academy captures awards at N.A.T.K.D.A. Tournament

ELKHART, Ind. — Anglemyer’s Tae Kwon Do Academy in Constantine participated in the innerclub North American Tae Kwon Do Association Tournament held in Elkhart, Ind. on Nov. 4.

Not only did Anglemyer’s have the most students from the smallest competing town involved, but also won the most awards, and beat the other teams by almost 100 points.

Anglemyer’s brought home 46 first-place finishes, 42 second-place finishes, and 15 third-place showings.

Chief Master Cindy Anglemyer has been running a winning school since 1986.



