Ancilla sweeps Glen Oaks men and women

DONALDSON, Ind. — The Glen Oaks Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams both dropped Western Conference road games Wednesday at Ancilla Community College.

Glen Oaks (0-13, 0-7 league) lost the men’s game to Ancilla 95-74.

Ancilla (15-3, 5-2 league) had four players score in double figures.

Glen Oaks was led by Stephon Matthews with 37 points, four assists, four rebounds and two steals. Christian Oakley added 19 points, seven assists and five rebounds for the Vikings. Darius Baker chipped in six points, three rebounds and four assists. Tyler Shank added six points and Chase LeBarre had six rebounds.

Sidney Ihejirika led the Chargers with a game-high 25 points. Gary Bonds chipped in 23 points and eight rebounds. DK Fox scored 19 and Dylan Phair scored 17.

In the women’s game, Ancilla led Glen Oaks 30-6 at halftime.

Leasia Jackson poured in 13 points for Glen Oaks, while Gabrielle Russell tossed in eight and Hannah Carr, a White Pigeon graduate, added six.

Carr also pulled down 15 rebounds, including 13 on the defensive end, and added one steal.

Jazsmin Blue had seven rebounds for Glen Oaks. Russell had four rebounds and four steals.

Donshelle Daniels scored 17 points for Ancilla.

