Ames leads area finishers at Mendon CC Invitational

MENDON — The Mendon cross country teams hosted their annual team invitational Saturday at Rawson’s Kings Mill Park.

Centreville was the only area team to finish enough runners to score as a team.

The Centreville boys’ team finished eighth with 213 points. Concord won the meet with 40.

In the girls meet, Galesburg-Augusta took first with 50 points. Centreville earned fifth with 116 points.

Alec Shaw from Homer was the individual winner in the boys’ race with a time of 16:58.94.

Dakota Ames from Mendon placed sixth with a time of 17:46.15.

Nathan Lux (73rd, 22:37.70) was the other Mendon finisher.

Centreville’s top runner on the day was Michael Hostetler with a time of 19:47.52 for 36th place.

Other Bulldogs figuring in on the scoring were Logan Weis (56th, 20:57.72), Donovan Blum (61st, 21:10.72), Carson Hunter (66th, 21:53.16) and Zach Vanderhoof (72nd, 22:25.23).

Other Bulldogs finishers were Gavin Bunning (84th, 23:29.65) and Markus Miller (88th, 24:23.39).

Skylar Thompson from Concord was the individual girls’ winner in 20:07.16.

Centreville’s top runner on the day was Abigail Schlabach with a third-place time of 20:35.26.

Also scoring for the Lady Bulldogs were Gabriella Schlabach (5th, 20:52.68), Alexa Jackson (42nd, 25:07.85), Paige Walton (47th, 25:28.96) and Ainsley Webb (60th, 27:12.89).

Mendon’s top finisher was Amber Hostetler who took 22nd place in a time of 23:32.66.

Other finishers for Mendon included Chloe Behrends (58th, 26:56.14) and Kylie Lukeman (64th, 27:41.35).