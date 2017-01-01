The 2017 All-Wolverine Conference girls golf team. Pictured in the front row left to right are Erin Taylor, Three Rivers, Katie Horn, Sturgis, Rebecca Franklin, Dowagiac, Carley Mielke, South Haven, Rachel Webb, Sturgis, and Hannah Petty of Otsego; back row, Heidi Hines, Three Rivers, Claire Awe, Plainwell, Carli Sanford, Sturgis, Morgan Sturnman, Allegan, and Coach of the Year Ken Schau of Sturgis. Taylor, a senior, won the league tournament with a score of 79 for the 18-hole tournament and received the Most Outstanding Golfer Plaque after compiling a league stroke average of 41.6.

