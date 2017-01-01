The 2017 All-Wolverine Conference girls’ cross country team. The team was selected based on their order of finish in the league meet held on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the Warner Camp in South Haven. The top 20 finishers in the race are awarded first-team all-conference honors. Pictured in their order of finish right to left in the front row are Makenna Veen, Plainwell, Molly Thompson, Paw Paw, Madelyn Marciniak, Otsego, Paisley Sipes, South Haven, Meg Scheske, Sturgis, Sydney Kubiak, Otsego, Gracie VerHage, Otsego, Cameron Cleveland, Edwardsburg, Meah Yunker, Sturgis, and Holli Dannenburg of South Haven; back row, right to left are, Sophia Mick, Edwardsburg, Mya Veen, Plainwell, Katie Schooley, South Haven, Brenna Stratton, Otsego, Carissa Kelley, Three Rivers, Maria Germain, Otsego, Molly Farrell, Otsego, Angel Soper, Plainwell, Angel Currie, Vicksburg, and Natalie Kelley of Three Rivers.

