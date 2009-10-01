All treats for K-Wings in win over Cyclones

11 penalties during the annual Orange Ice Game at Wings Event Center on Saturday night, the Kalamazoo Wings (4-0-0-1) held on to defeat the Cincinnati Cyclones (1-2-1-0) by a score of 5-3.

The Cyclones were assessed four penalties in the game. With the win, the K-Wings are enjoying their best start since the 2009-10 season.

Danny Moynihan put the K-Wings on the board early in the first period with his third of the season with a power play goal. Kyle Bushee passed the puck to Moynihan who fired it past the Cyclones goaltender Anthony Peters.

Striking back in quick fashion to take the lead, the Cyclones scored two goals just under a minute apart to take a 2-1 advantage. Mitch Nylen and Shawn O’Donnell scored for the visiting team.

It didn’t take the K-Wings long to regroup and mount a comeback. Just over a minute into the middle period, Tyler Biggs forced a turnover and carried the puck down the ice to the goal for his second of the season. The goal was unassisted.

