All five local prep prognosticators finish week four unbeaten at 12-0

THREE RIVERS — The schedule gets tougher as the high school football season reaches its fifth week on Friday.

So do the picks for our five local prep prognosticators, who are all feeling prettyconfident after finishing 12-0 on their picks in week four.

It’s the first time ever all of our panelists have all gone undefeated in the same week.

Although no one missed a single game, there was one surprising game that no one predicted score wise. Dowagiac battled perennial Wolverine Conference power Edwardsburg right down to the wire before losing 28-20 to the Eddies. The game was tied 20-20 after three quarters.

Here we go with this week’s picks.

Willie B. Wrong

1. Three Rivers 23, Paw Paw 20

2. Sturgis 33, Allegan 14

3. Vicksburg 45, Otsego 13

4. Edwardsburg 69, South Haven 0

5. Dowagiac 33, Plainwell 20

6. Constantine 29, Coloma 27

7. Schoolcraft 27, Delton-Kellogg 26

8. Mendon 43, White Pigeon 13

9. Centreville 22, Bangor 14

10. Marcellus 22, Bloomingdale 20

11. Pittsford 26, Colon 12

Wing-T-ing It

1. Three Rivers 45, Paw Paw 28

2. Sturgis 28, Allegan 14

3. Vicksburg 42, Otsego 6

4. Edwardsburg 63, South Haven 0

5. Plainwell 35, Dowagiac 28

6. Constantine 42, Coloma 31

7. Schoolcraft 31, Delton-Kellogg 28

8. Mendon 49, White Pigeon 21

9. Centreville 28, Bangor 13

10. Marcellus 21, Bloomingdale 20

11. Pittsford 35, Colon 12

Mae B. Wright

1. Three Rivers 28, Paw Paw 24

2. Sturgis 42, Allegan 6

3. Vicksburg 48, Otsego 7

4. Edwardsburg 60, South Haven 0

5. Dowagiac 27, Plainwell 14

6. Coloma 35, Constantine 28

7. Schoolcraft 31, Delton-Kellogg 20

8. Mendon 44, White Pigeon 20

9. Centreville 32, Bangor 8

10. Marcellus 24, Bloomingdale 20

11. Pittsford 30, Colon 16

Ken I. Callum

1. Paw Paw 28, Three Rivers 24

2. Sturgis 21, Allegan 6

3. Vicksburg 28, Otsego 7

4. Edwardsburg 35, South Haven 7

5. Dowagiac 28, Plainwell 14

6. Constantine 28, Coloma 27

7. Schoolcraft 28, Delton-Kellogg 14

8. Mendon 35, White Pigeon 14

9. Bangor 21, Centreville 20

10. Marcellus 26, Bloomingdale 13

11. Pittsford 21, Colon 12

Ollie The Optimist

1. Three Rivers 31, Paw Paw 14

2. Sturgis 43, Allegan 7

3. Vicksburg 49, Otsego 17

4. Edwardsburg 67, South Haven 0

5. Dowagiac 37, Plainwell 20

6. Constantine 34, Coloma 24

7. Schoolcraft 35, Delton-Kellogg 22

8. Mendon 35, White Pigeon 16

9. Centreville 17, Bangor 13

10. Marcellus 26, Bloomingdale 8

11. Pittsford 28, Colon 8