Aggressive Three Rivers’ defense bottles up Vicksburg

THREE RIVERS — Armstrong Field has a special place in the hearts of the senior class on Three Rivers’ football team.

Three Rivers upperclassmen took advantage of its home-field advantage and handed its Wolverine Conference rival Vicksburg a 20-10 Division 4 pre-district playoff loss Friday.

Three Rivers’ senior class of Jensin Blyly, Chris Morrill, Zac Meyer, Tyler Moore, Ben Wood, Tirrell Hausmanis, Hunter Tucker and Mitchell Leveck treat its home turf like its their own backyard.

“This group of seniors has never lost a game here at Armstrong Field in the past two years. It’s always nice to be able to play so well at home,” said Three Rivers coach J. J. Wagner.

Three Rivers (8-2) advances to the district championship game next Friday at Edwardsburg (9-1).

