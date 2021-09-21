2021 Three Rivers Media Football Picks Contest - Week 2 Open!

Think you know football? Test your knowledge in Week 2 with the 2021 Three Rivers Media Football Picks Contest!

First things first, a big congratulations to Matt Gahan of Three Rivers, who won Week 1’s prize of a $25 Meijer gift card!

Each week, we'll pick 12 (or more) football games from the high school, college and pro ranks, and if you get them correct, you can win a weekly prize! For Week 2, the prize will once again be a $25 Meijer gift card!

To enter for Week 1's competition, fill out the form located in the Wednesday, Sept. 21 edition of the Three Rivers Commercial-News, or fill out the online form at this link: https://bit.ly/TRCNFootballWeek2. You’ll need to fill out the winner, which advertiser you saw the specific game on (you can find the advertisers here or on the form!) and the tiebreaker for the 12th and final game on the list.

Entries for Week 1 are due by Friday, Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. Three Rivers Media employees and their family are ineligible for this contest.

Week 2 of the picks contest is brought to you by...