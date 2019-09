2019 Three Rivers boys, girls cross country season schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 3

South Haven at Three Rivers, Meyer Broadway Park, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Three Rivers at Centreville Invitational, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Three Rivers at Otsego, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

Three Rivers at Michigan State University, Invitational, East Lansing, noon

Monday, Sept. 16

Edwardsburg at Three Rivers, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Three Rivers at Allegan, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Sturgis at Three Rivers, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Three Rivers at Portage Invitational, Portage West Middle School, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Three Rivers at Vicksburg, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Three Rivers at Wolverine Conference Meet at Sturgis, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Regionals at Centreville, TBA

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Three Rivers at St. Joseph County Meet at Mendon, Rawson’s King Mill Park, 4:30 p.m.