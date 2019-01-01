Home / Home

2019 Constantine volleyball schedule

Thursday, Sept. 5
Fennville at Constantine, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 10
Constantine at Kalamazoo Christian, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12
Decatur at Constantine, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 17
Constantine at Schoolcraft, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21
Constantine at Marcellus Tournament, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 24
Constantine, Watervliet at Gobles, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1
Constantine at Lawton, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3
Constantine Dig Pink, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 5
Constantine at Nikki Blatter Tournament at Homer, 8 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8
Galesburg-Augusta at Constantine, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 15
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at Constantine, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17
Coloma at Constantine, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19
Constantine Falcons’ Tournament, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 22
Delton-Kellogg at Constantine, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30
Constantine at Mini Quad, 4:30 p.m. TBA

