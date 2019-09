2019 Centreville volleyball schedule

Saturday, Sept. 14

Centreville at Charlotte Tournament, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Eau Claire at Centreville, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Centreville at Hartford, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Cassopolis at Centreville, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26

White Pigeon at Centreville, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Centreville at Bloomingdale, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Marcellus at Centreville, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Centreville at Decatur, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Centreville at Bangor, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Centreville at East Kentwood Tournament, 8 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Centreville at Mendon, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Southwest 10 Conference Tournament at Mendon, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 26

Centreville at Williamston Tournament, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Centreville at Vicksburg Tournament, 4 p.m.