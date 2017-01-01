2017 WHITE PIGEON TRACK & FIELD SEASON PREVIEW

WHITE PIGEON – Although young, White Pigeon boys’ track and field coach Shawn Strawser expects his Chiefs to make some noise in the BCS League standings.

Strawser, who enters his 14th season as head coach, returns state qualifier Carlos Castro, along with some other top-notch athletes.

“This year’s team is very young. Our goals are to get as many kids to qualify for state as possible. Our strengths will be in the sprints and relays,” White Pigeon’s coach said.

“We hope to compete with the teams in the league this year. We do have some good athletes returning that can compete with anyone.”

Castro, who is just a sophomore, qualified for state as a freshman in the 100-meter dash. He was also honorable mention All-BCS League.

Jared Mroz, a state-qualifier in the discus, was the most notable loss to graduation.

