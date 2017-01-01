2017 THREE RIVERS GIRLS' TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers has the total package to bring home a Wolverine Conference Championship this spring in girls’ track and field.

“I expect our team to be in the race to win the Wolverine Conference this season,” said third-year Three Rivers head girls' coach James Phillips.

Three Rivers, which finished 4-1 in league duals last year, first in mini-jamborees and second at the conference meet, has been the conference runner-up finisher the last two years.

Three Rivers graduated some of its front-line talent in Erye Richmond, Lexi Mayer, Maegan Bierlein, Carolyn Kirchner, Tracey Bennett and Jordan Van Oss.

Mayer and Richmond were both on Three Rivers’ state-qualifying 1600-meter relay team that were also regional champions. Mayer was also regional champ in the 400 and Richmond also qualified for state in the 100.

Phillips has a solid team this year with good depth.

“We will be working to have athletes scoring points in all events of the track meet. Last year we had some holes in our lineup where other teams were able to score a lot of points against us,” Phillips said.

Three Rivers’ other long-term goal is to finish in the top two teams are regional and advance to the MITCA Team State Meet.

Three Rivers also won team titles at the Edwardsburg and Comstock invitationals.

Three Rivers’ strongest areas will be in the sprints, pole vault, throws and relays.

The Lady Cats’ top three competitors in the sprints and relays will be junior Arionne Fowlkes, freshman Anayshia Arnold and senior Althea Kiser.

Senior Romina Schneider and junior Izzy Taylor will provide additional points in the sprints and relays.

Fowlkes is getting close to eclipsing the school record in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash.

Taylor finished eighth at the state meet in the shot put last year as a sophomore. She was also regional runner-up.

“Izzy is approaching our school record in the shot put and will be looking to improve on her distance as she critiques her throwing techniques,” Phillips said.

