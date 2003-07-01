2017 SEASON PREVIEW: Glen Oaks baseball returns to field after one-year hiatus

CENTREVILLE — After sitting empty last spring, baseball returns to Viking Stadium at Glen Oaks Community College for the 2017 season.

Glen Oaks was forced to cancel its 2016 campaign due to a shortage of players and the resignation of former coach Keith Schreiber.

But the Glen Oaks Athletic Department was quick to get things rolling again, though, by hiring a new coach and assembling its recruiting class for 2017.

Courtney Ivan, Glen Oaks athletic director, called on Viking royalty after sifting through the pile of resumes of respective coaching candidates.

Scott Chase, a 1987 Glen Oaks graduate and former Vikings’ playing standout, was hired last March to restore the strong baseball tradition at his alma mater.

Chase was a standout pitcher at Glen Oaks for two years. He went on to play at Michigan State University and later played in the minor leagues for the New York Yankees’ Organization before an injury ended his career.

After that Chase entered the coaching ranks and has coached everything from little league to the collegiate level. His previous experience includes two stints as an assistant coach at Hillsdale High School from 2003-07 and 2011-13, including winning a Class B state title in 2007. He also has three years of experience as a pitching coach at Jackson Community College.

Chase, who owns his own painting business, was in Florida working last winter when he learned of the Glen Oaks coaching vacancy.

“I’ve always wanted to come back to Glen Oaks, but never had an opportunity. My friend Rick Smith, head coach at Jackson, called me and told me the Glen Oaks job had just opened up. I pondered it and threw my resume in. They must’ve played rock-paper-scissors or flipped a coin and two weeks later I was named head coach. I couldn’t have been any happier,” Chase said.

“My goal is to try and lead this program back to the level it needs to be at,” Chase said.

Glen Oaks’ last conference title in the Michigan Community College Baseball Association came in 2011 under Schreiber.

Glen Oaks’ pitching staff consists of freshman pitchers Jacob Land (Adrian), Zachary Bucsko (Whiting, Ind.), Chantz Stover (South Bend), Alex Auito (St. Clair Shores), Mitchell Manduzzi (Whitmore Lake), Zachary Mosby (Kimmell, Ind.), Markus Arnold (Waterloo, Ind.) and Santos Catanzarite (South Bend).

“We have nine full-time pitchers and seven position pitchers. They’re all going to get a lot of innings and we need to stay healthy,” Chase said.

“Right now it looks like we’ll have four main starters for your league games and the rest will be in the bullpen.”

Four other freshmen will see time on the mound as well as playing other positions.

They include Brighton’s Donald Carruthers (c, p, of), Coldwater’s Brandon Lewis (if, p), Russville, Ind.’s Christian Howard (3b, p) and Litchfield’s Jared Mains (p, if).

Please see Saturday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.

