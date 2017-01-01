2017 MENDON GIRLS' TRACK SEASON PREVIEW

Leighton top returning hurdler



MENDON – Mendon’s girls track and field team faces some challenges as Bobby Kretschman enters his third season as the Lady Hornets’ head coach.

The Lady Hornets have a much shorter roster with just 20 athletes turning out this season.

“The biggest keys to our season are to stay healthy. We are low on numbers with 20 girls and depth is an issue,” Kretschman said.

Mendon, which finished third in BCS League Meet and fourth in regionals, graduated middle-distance standout Jenna Gales (Trine University) along with Emma Eberstein (sprints, relays).

Among the top returners for Mendon is senior hurdle standout Mary Leighton who won the Division 4 state title in the 100-meter hurdles.

Leighton, who set a new Division 4 state meet record with a time of 15.54, was also a member of Mendon’s 800 relay that finished second at state.

In addition to both hurdle events, Leighton will compete in the long jump and relays.

Also back is senior Julia Sutter, a state qualifier last season in the high jump.

Sutter is also penciled in to compete in the 800, 3200 relay and 1600 relay.

Sophomore Mari Clark returns in the 1600 run, 3200 relay and 1600 relay.

Senior Sydney Coler returns in the shot put and discus.

Three other seniors will provide added strength. They include Madison Chapman and Mackenzie Oswalt, along with Nancy Steinacker (throws).

