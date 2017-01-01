2017 Hall of Fame Inductees

The Michigan High School Football Coaches Association held its 2017 Hall of Fame Induction Saturday evening at the Sheraton Hotel in Ann Arbor. Pictured in the front row left to right are Timothy McGee (Forest Hills Central), Michael Zdebski (Walled Lake Western), Jack Giarmo (St. Mary Catholic Central), Joe Delaney (Grand Blanc), Jim Neumann (Luke M. Powers Catholic), Dean Peters (Olivet), Ken Rimer (Constantine); second row, Chuck Ritter (Hall of Fame Chairman), Denny Dock (Stevensville Lakeshore), Jeff Keller (Hastings), James Kalbfleisch (Lincoln Park), Kyle Tobin (Whittemore-Prescott), Dave Spaulding (Monroe Jefferson), Gary Stefaniak (Essexville Garber), Jack Carlson (MHSFCA Historian, Master of Ceremonies), John Walker (Troy Athens).