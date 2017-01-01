2017 CONSTANTINE BASEBALL SEASON PREVIEW

CONSTANTINE — Survival in the SAC Baseball Conference is no easy task.

No one knows that better than the Constantine Falcons who finished last in league play in 2016.

But second-year coach Jerry Burgess expects the lumps the Falcons took a year ago to translate into success this spring.

Constantine lost just three seniors in Matt Hasbrouck, Spencer Teft and Eric Petoskey from a team that finished 18-16 overall.

Constantine’s seniors are the strength of this year’s team. They include Matt Morey (catcher), Michael Reese (p, if), Dylan Shafer (if), Charles Hamilton (p, if), Drew Tice (p, if) and Bryce Corte (of).

“Our senior leadership will be a huge part of our success this year. Every guy will have a part one way or another,” Burgess said.

“Our seniors are the strength of this team. Having experience behind the plate and experience in the infield should help us be strong with the younger kids.”

Reese will be heading to Defiance University in Ohio to further his baseball career next fall.

Also returning are junior letterwinners Nolan Malcom (p, if), Mitchel Bowdish (p, if, of), Ryan Sailor (p, if, of) and Andrew Carper (p, of).

