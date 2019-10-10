10/10/19 SPORTS SCHEDULE

Boys’ tennis

Division 3 Regional

Three Rivers at Paw Paw Regional, 9 a.m.

Boys’ soccer

Division 2 Districts

Three Rivers at Mattawan, 5:30 p.m.

Division 4 Districts

Lawton at Marcellus, 5:30 p.m.

Football

Three Rivers freshman at Edwardsburg, 4 p.m.

Three Rivers JV at Edwardsburg, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Edwardsburg freshmen, JV at Three Rivers, 5 p.m.

Edwardsburg at Three Rivers varsity, 6 p.m.

Mendon at White Pigeon, 6:45 p.m.

Marcellus at Bloomingdale, 6:30 p.m.

Centreville at Bangor, 6:30 p.m.

Cross country

Constantine, Schoolcraft at SAC Championships, Gobles, 4:30 p.m.

White Pigeon at Dowagiac Rock N Run Invite, 5 p.m.

College volleyball

Kellogg at Glen Oaks women, 6:30 p.m.