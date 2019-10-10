Home / Home

10/10/19 SPORTS SCHEDULE

Boys’ tennis
Division 3 Regional
Three Rivers at Paw Paw Regional, 9 a.m.
Boys’ soccer
Division 2 Districts
Three Rivers  at Mattawan, 5:30 p.m.
Division 4 Districts
Lawton at Marcellus, 5:30 p.m.
Football
Three Rivers freshman at Edwardsburg, 4 p.m.
Three Rivers JV at Edwardsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Edwardsburg freshmen, JV at  Three Rivers, 5 p.m.
Edwardsburg at Three Rivers varsity, 6 p.m.
Mendon at White Pigeon, 6:45 p.m.
Marcellus at Bloomingdale, 6:30 p.m.
Centreville  at Bangor, 6:30 p.m.
Cross country
Constantine, Schoolcraft at SAC Championships, Gobles, 4:30 p.m.
White Pigeon at Dowagiac Rock N Run Invite, 5 p.m.
College volleyball
Kellogg at Glen Oaks women, 6:30 p.m.

