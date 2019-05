05/20/19 Sports Schedule

Baseball

Dowagiac at Three Rivers varsity (DH), 4 p.m.

Three Rivers JV at Dowagiac (DH), 4 p.m.

Mendon at Union City, 4:30 p.m.

Centreville at Hartford (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Constantine at Decatur, 6 p.m.

Softball

Mendon at Union City (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Centreville at Hartford (DH), 4:30 p.m.

White Pigeon at Howardsville Christian (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Constantine at Decatur, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer

Vicksburg at Three Rivers, Seniors Night, 6:30 p.m.

Boys golf

Buchanan at Marcellus, Pine View Golf Clulb, 4 p.m.