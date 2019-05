05/10/19 SPORTS SCHEDULE

Today’s Schedule

Softball

Three Rivers varsity at South Haven (DH), 4 p.m.

South Haven at Three Rivers JV (DH), 4 p.m.

Baseball

Three Rivers varsity at South Haven (DH), 4 p.m.

South Haven at Three Rivers JV (DH), 4 p.m.

Boys golf

Three Rivers at Dowagiac Jamboree, Hampshire Golf Club, 4 p.m.

Track and Field

Centreville at John Green Invitational at Mendon, 3:30 p.m.

White Pigeon at Constantine Invitational, 5 p.m.

Marcellus at Gobles Invitational, 3 p.m.

Girls soccer

Constantine at Buchanan, 5 p.m.