05/02/19 SPORTS SCHEDULE

Boys’ golf

Three Rivers Jamboree,

Sauganash Golf Club, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

Three Rivers at South Haven, 4 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

Sturgis at Three Rivers, 6:30 p.m.

Baseball

Battle Creek Pennfield at Three Rivers JV (DH), 4 p.m.

Centreville at Mendon (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Cassopolis at Marcellus (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Battle Creek Pennfield at

Three Rivers JV (DH), 4 p.m.

Centreville at Mendon (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Cassopolis at Marcellus (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Middle school tennis

Gull Lake at Three Rivers, 4 p.m.

Middle school track and field

Three Rivers at Otsego, 4 p.m.

College baseball

Jackson at Glen Oaks (1-9 inning), 3 p.m.

College softball

Jackson at Glen Oaks (DH), 3 p.m.