Baseball

Marcellus at Colon Darmofal Tournament, 9 a.m.

Softball

Mendon at Colon Darmofal Tournament, 9 a.m.

Middle school tennis

Three Rivers at Sturgis Tournament, 9 a.m.

Middle school track and field

Three Rivers at Delton-Kellogg Invitational, 9 a.m.

College baseball

Glen Oaks at Grand Rapids (DH), 1 p.m.

Sundayís Schedule

College softball

Muskegon at Glen Oaks (DH), 1 p.m.